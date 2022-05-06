Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

