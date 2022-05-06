Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,287 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.88. 65,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,293. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

