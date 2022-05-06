NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

