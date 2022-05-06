NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 2,321 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $188.10 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

