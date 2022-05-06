NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

