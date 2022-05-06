NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

VDE stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $115.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

