NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 4,818 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

