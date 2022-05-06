NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $256.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

