NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,180. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

