NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

