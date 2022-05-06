NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.13 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

