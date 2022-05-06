Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NOG stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

