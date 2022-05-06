Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading 7.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 47,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 772,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.18.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

