Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

NWN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 246,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,772. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

