NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

