Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.86. Novavax posted earnings of ($3.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $37.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,022. Novavax has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

