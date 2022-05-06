NTB Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,055 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

