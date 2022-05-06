NTB Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 43,599 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 436,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 883,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.