NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,497 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

