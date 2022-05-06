NTB Financial Corp Invests $1.35 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,070,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 885,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.