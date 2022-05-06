NTB Financial Corp Invests $491,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 312,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 227,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 6,913,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,259. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.