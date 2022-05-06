NTB Financial Corp Makes New $606,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

INTU stock traded down $15.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.03. 102,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,834. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.52. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

