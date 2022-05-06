NTB Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.6% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

SBUX traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 676,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.