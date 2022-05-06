NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 18,048 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. American Electric Power comprises about 1.1% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.