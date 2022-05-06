Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 6714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

