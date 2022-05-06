Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 6714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
