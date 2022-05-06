NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.

NUVA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.94.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.