NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.
NUVA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.
About NuVasive (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
