Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.