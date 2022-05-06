Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.39.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
