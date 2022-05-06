Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.