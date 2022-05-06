Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
