Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

