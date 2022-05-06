NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $14.90 on Thursday, hitting $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,562,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,968,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

