NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,032. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

