O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $21.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

