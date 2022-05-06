Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Up 4.5%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 24,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,430,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 308.72% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

