OAX (OAX) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

OAX (OAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $43,788.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

