Occidental Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 76.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,298. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

