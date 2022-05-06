OctoFi Price Down 12.9% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $32,831.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00007470 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

