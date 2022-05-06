ODUWA (OWC) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,084.90 or 1.00081922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002710 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

