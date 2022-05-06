Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.61

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.61 and traded as high as $30.75. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $145.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

