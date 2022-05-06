Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.48.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.18. 49,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average is $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.