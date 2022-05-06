Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 27,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,040. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

