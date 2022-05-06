Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 486.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.