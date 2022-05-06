On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get ON alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,503. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.