ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,688,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

