One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%.

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,485. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $554.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

