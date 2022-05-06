One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

OLP traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $26.27. 48,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth $83,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

