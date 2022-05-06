ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of ONEOK worth $207,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

