Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Lowered to $100.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

