Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 87,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

