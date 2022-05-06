Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 87,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
About Open Text (Get Rating)
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
