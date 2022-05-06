Oppenheimer Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 21,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,989. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.